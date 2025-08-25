Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 25 2025 09:25:30
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,071.50 0.10%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 0.95%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 397.30 -0.25%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,973.30 0.44%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 253.45 1.95%
Business News/ Videos / India's Department Of Posts 'Temporarily Suspends' US-bound Postal Services, Here's Why | Watch

India's Department Of Posts 'Temporarily Suspends' US-bound Postal Services, Here's Why | Watch

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Why EXACTLY Has India's Department Of Posts Temporarily Suspended US-bound Postal Services? | Watch India Post has announced a temporary suspension of parcel services to the United States from August 25, after new US import rules created confusion over how customs duties would be collected. Only letters, documents, and gift items worth up to $100 will continue to be accepted. Watch to know more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue