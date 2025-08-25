Hello User
India's Department Of Posts 'Temporarily Suspends' US-bound Postal Services, Here's Why | Watch

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Why EXACTLY Has India's Department Of Posts Temporarily Suspended US-bound Postal Services? | Watch India Post has announced a temporary suspension of parcel services to the United States from August 25, after new US import rules created confusion over how customs duties would be collected. Only letters, documents, and gift items worth up to $100 will continue to be accepted. Watch to know more!