India's Digital Currency - CBDC Explained | FinNext | Mint

Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Lots of digital assets are making an impact on the... moreLots of digital assets are making an impact on the way money moves. In the recent Union Budget, the government of India announced its very own digital currency. The Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, was introduced in India within this ongoing fiscal year.