India’s direct tax collections beat budget estimates I Details

Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST

India has recorded strong growth in direct tax col... moreIndia has recorded strong growth in direct tax collection for the financial year FY23. The net collections stood at Rs16.61 lakh crore for the 2023 fiscal, registering a growth of 17.63% YoY. The collections have exceeded budget estimates by Rs2.41 lakh crore. India’s direct tax collections for the last financial year that is FY 22 stood at Rs14.12 lakh crores.