India’s direct tax collections beat budget estimates I Details

Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST

India has recorded strong growth in direct tax collection for the financial year FY23. The net collections stood at Rs16.61 lakh crore for the 2023 fiscal, registering a growth of 17.63% YoY. The collections have exceeded budget estimates by Rs2.41 lakh crore. India’s direct tax collections for the last financial year that is FY 22 stood at Rs14.12 lakh crores.