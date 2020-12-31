‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 06:44 PM IST

Niti Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said India’s economy will reach the pre-Covid-19 level in 2021. Kumar said the recovery of India’s economy in 3rd and 2nd quarters were beyond expectations. “In 2021-22, out rate of the economy should be around 10% in real terms,” Kumar said. RBI has also revised its forecast of economic growth for the current fiscal 2020-21. RBI had earlier predicted economic growth for 2020-21 to -9.5 percent. The prediction was later revised to -7.5 percent for the current fiscal. Watch the full video for more details