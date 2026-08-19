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India's Electric Future in China's Hands? | 'India Is Completely Dependent for Critical Materials'

India’s electric future could face a major supply-chain challenge as critical minerals remain heavily dependent on China. Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026 in Mumbai, Chara Technologies Founder and CEO Bhaktha Keshavachar highlighted China’s decades-long investment in mining, processing and manufacturing critical materials. He warned that India’s transition towards electric mobility could remain vulnerable without a stronger domestic supply chain for these essential minerals and technologies. Watch the full statement and understand why critical minerals are emerging as a major strategic issue for India’s electric future.

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Published19 Aug 2026, 12:31 PM IST
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India's Electric Future in China's Hands? | ‘India Is Completely Dependent…’
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