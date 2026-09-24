India's Exports To BRICS Partners Rise Rapidly As Diversification Efforts Begin To Pay Off

India’s exports have kept up a healthy momentum - and it's efforts to diversify markets are also working out well. In fact, BRICS is at the centre of India's export surge. Shipments from India to the other original members of the Brics grouping -- which is of course Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, have reportedly surged 34% to $19.9 billion in the first 5 months of this financial year. A lot of this interestingly, has been powered by exports to China, which alone grew 39%. Watch.