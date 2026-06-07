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India's Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level For First Time | Population Peak Ahead?

India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen below the replacement level for the first time, according to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024. The report, published by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, marks a major demographic milestone for the country. What does a fertility rate below 2.1 mean for India's future? Will the population continue to grow, or could the country eventually face a decline? Watch this video to understand the significance of the latest data and what experts predict for India's population in the decades ahead.

Livemint
Published7 Jun 2026, 05:27 PM IST
India's Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level For First Time
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