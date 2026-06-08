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India's First Reaction To Fresh Escalations In Israel-Iran War | WATCH

India has strongly condemned the renewed military escalation between Israel and Iran, urging both sides to immediately de-escalate and return to diplomatic talks. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the conflict, now lasting over 100 days, has caused immense human suffering and severely impacted global energy supplies. India called for protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution. In view of the fresh strikes, India also issued updated travel advisories, asking citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and those currently in the country to leave by available means. A similar advisory was issued for Israel. Watch India’s full response to the latest Israel-Iran conflict.

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Published8 Jun 2026, 08:43 PM IST
India's First Reaction To Fresh Escalations In Israel-Iran War | WATCH
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