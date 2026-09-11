India's food inflation to remain elevated? Rapid fire with IDFC First Bank Chief Economist

India’s current monsoon deficit is the highest since fiscal year 2016 (FY16), driven primarily by strengthening El Niño conditions. Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, highlights that India’s reservoir levels are running below their 10-year average and, combined with uneven spatial distribution, threaten both kharif and rabi crops. This unfavourable dynamic raises the risk that food inflation will remain elevated, especially for perishable items.