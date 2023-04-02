‘India’s G20 presidency has made it a people’s movement…’: MoS, Muralidharan

Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM IST

2nd Sherpa meeting of the G20 Summit has begun in Kerala's idyllic Kumarakom village. More than 120 delegates from G20 nations are taking part in the event being chaired by India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant. The 2nd Sherpa meeting will bring together nine invitee countries and several regional and international organisations.During the four-day event, delegates will hold multi-lateral discussions on G20's economic and developmental priorities. While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting India's MOS, External Affairs V Muraleedharan hailed India's G-20 presidency and said that, 'India's G20 presidency has made it a people's movement'. Watch.