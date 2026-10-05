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India’s GDP Growth Above 8%? Shaktikanta Das Makes Big Economic Case

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister of India, said that despite a challenging global environment, India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in Q1, supported by strong domestic demand and investment, following an average annual growth of 7.9% during the five years since COVID-19. He noted that growth has exceeded 8% over the latest three quarters, reinforcing his view that India is within striking distance of achieving 8% growth.

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Published5 Oct 2026, 08:19 AM IST
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Shaktikanta Das Makes Big Economic Case For Above 8% Growth
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