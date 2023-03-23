India's green dream at risk; Energy transition plans may face headwinds I Report

Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:17 PM IST

TotalEnergies SE in less than two weeks since Adan... moreTotalEnergies SE in less than two weeks since Adani Group was rocked by the Hindenburg report has pulled the plug on a sizable green hydrogen project. The deal would have seen $50 billion in investments from Adani's clean energy business over the next decade in emissions-free fuel. But in the aftermath of the short selling triggered by the Hindenburg report's publication on January 24th, the deal has gone sideways. According to a Bloomberg report, Adani group is unlikely to be the only target of the consequences. And this might mean that India's green dream might be in trouble.