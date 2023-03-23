India's green dream at risk; Energy transition plans may face headwinds I Report

Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:17 PM IST

TotalEnergies SE in less than two weeks since Adani Group was rocked by the Hindenburg report has pulled the plug on a sizable green hydrogen project. The deal would have seen $50 billion in investments from Adani's clean energy business over the next decade in emissions-free fuel. But in the aftermath of the short selling triggered by the Hindenburg report's publication on January 24th, the deal has gone sideways. According to a Bloomberg report, Adani group is unlikely to be the only target of the consequences. And this might mean that India's green dream might be in trouble.