Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India's Inspiring Journey in Defence Manufacturing | Mint Explains | Mint

India's Inspiring Journey in Defence Manufacturing | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 12:29 PM IST Team Mint

Join us as we delve into India's ambitious journey towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing and its impact on the global military hardware landscape. India's phased import ban on around 1,000 military items, spanning fighter jets, warships, and ammunition, marks its fourth push towards indigenization in defense. Discover how this initiative is reshaping India's defense landscape, promoting domestic production, and reducing import dependence. Explore the strategies employed, including the Make in India initiative and collaboration with MSMEs and private industry, to stimulate the economy and increase defense investment. Uncover India's parallel efforts to position itself as a military hardware exporter, with a tenfold increase in exports in recent years. From missiles and surveillance systems to combat aircraft and radar systems, India's export offerings hold significant potential. Don't miss this insightful analysis of India's defense manufacturing revolution and its far-reaching implications for self-reliance and the global defense market.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.