India's Inspiring Journey in Defence Manufacturing | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Join us as we delve into India's ambitious journey towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing and its impact on the global military hardware landscape. India's phased import ban on around 1,000 military items, spanning fighter jets, warships, and ammunition, marks its fourth push towards indigenization in defense. Discover how this initiative is reshaping India's defense landscape, promoting domestic production, and reducing import dependence. Explore the strategies employed, including the Make in India initiative and collaboration with MSMEs and private industry, to stimulate the economy and increase defense investment. Uncover India's parallel efforts to position itself as a military hardware exporter, with a tenfold increase in exports in recent years. From missiles and surveillance systems to combat aircraft and radar systems, India's export offerings hold significant potential. Don't miss this insightful analysis of India's defense manufacturing revolution and its far-reaching implications for self-reliance and the global defense market.