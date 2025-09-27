English
India's Legendary MiG-21 Retires After 60 Years Of Service: Pilots Recall Its Glory Days

India’s Legendary MiG-21 Retires After 60 Years Of Service: Pilots Recall Its Glory Days

Updated: 27 Sept 2025, 08:13 pm IST Livemint

Indian Air Force retires MiG 21 with final flight ending 60 years of aerial dominance! The IAF bid farewell to 23 Panthers and 3 Cobras squadrons in Chandigarh, with over 700 MiG 21s flown since 1963. Now, LCA Tejas Mk1A, AMCA stealth fighters, and 114 new jets (Rafale favored) lead the charge. Watch the iconic legacy!

 
