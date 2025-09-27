Indian Air Force retires MiG 21 with final flight ending 60 years of aerial dominance! The IAF bid farewell to 23 Panthers and 3 Cobras squadrons in Chandigarh, with over 700 MiG 21s flown since 1963. Now, LCA Tejas Mk1A, AMCA stealth fighters, and 114 new jets (Rafale favored) lead the charge. Watch the iconic legacy!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.