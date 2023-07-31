India’s Lithium Mining Ambitions Get A Shot In The Arm; Door Opened To Private Sector | In Focus

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST

The discovery of lithium deposits in Kashmir has given India’s semiconductor dreams hope. But to realise this dream India needs to invest massively in putting the mining infrastructure in place for critical minerals And even more, money to continue the exploration. If the government decides to go alone billions upon billions of dollars will be tied up in the process. Money which can be used elsewhere. To address it, the government decided to introduce reforms and on Friday, the Lok Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill The bill will enable private companies to mine critical minerals like lithium. Something that was earlier limited to state-owned companies.