India has taken a major step in its semiconductor journey with the unveiling of the Vikram-32 chip, the country’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor qualified for space missions. The launch was showcased at Semicon India 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi called semiconductors the “digital diamond” of the modern age. Global technology companies are also eyeing India’s semiconductor ecosystem, with major investments planned across states and industries. With projects worth over ₹1.6 lakh crore already approved, India is positioning itself as a key player in the global chip race.
