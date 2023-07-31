Hello User
Business News/ Videos / India's Per Capita Income To Grow By 70%; External Trade To Double By 2030 | Report | In Focus

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

Standard Chartered Banks in its recently published weekend report claimed that India’s external trade may nearly double to USD 2.1 trillion by 2030. Currently, it is almost 1/3rd of the overall GDP at 1.2 trillion dollars. The report further claims that as that happens India's per capita income will grow by nearly 70 per cent to USD 4,000 by FY 2030 Watch the full video for more details.

