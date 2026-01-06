India's Postmen Are Being Trained To Sell Mutual Funds: But Is It All That Easy?
The Association of Mutual Funds of India has come up with a plan to train one lakh postmen to become mutual fund distributors. This could be a great initiative, considering that India Post has nearly 1.6 lakh branches in the country - this is seven times the size or the number of branches that the State Bank of India has which is the most penetrated bank in the country as well as the biggest mutual fund distributor in the country. However, it's not that easy on ground. Watch.