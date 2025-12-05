English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 05 2025 15:59:59
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 292.40 -1.15%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,615.95 1.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.10 0.21%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 353.50 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.80 0.43%
Business News/ Videos / 'India's Priority Is 1.4 Billion People'; MEA Sets Record Straight On Russian Oil, US Sanctions

'India's Priority Is 1.4 Billion People'; MEA Sets Record Straight On Russian Oil, US Sanctions

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 10:52 pm IST Livemint

India has reiterated that its energy policy will remain driven by domestic needs, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasising that ensuring stable prices and uninterrupted supply for 1.4 billion people remains the government’s priority. He noted that decisions taken by Indian oil companies, public or private, are based on commercial dynamics and diversification requirements, and cooperation with Russia will continue within that framework. The statement comes amid renewed scrutiny over US sanctions and shifting geopolitical positions following high-level bilateral engagements between PM Modi and President Putin Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue