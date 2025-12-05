'India's Priority Is 1.4 Billion People'; MEA Sets Record Straight On Russian Oil, US Sanctions

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 10:52 pm IST

India has reiterated that its energy policy will remain driven by domestic needs, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasising that ensuring stable prices and uninterrupted supply for 1.4 billion people remains the government’s priority. He noted that decisions taken by Indian oil companies, public or private, are based on commercial dynamics and diversification requirements, and cooperation with Russia will continue within that framework. The statement comes amid renewed scrutiny over US sanctions and shifting geopolitical positions following high-level bilateral engagements between PM Modi and President Putin Watch.