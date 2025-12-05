Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / 'India's Priority Is 1.4 Billion People'; MEA Sets Record Straight On Russian Oil, US Sanctions

'India's Priority Is 1.4 Billion People'; MEA Sets Record Straight On Russian Oil, US Sanctions

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 10:52 pm IST Livemint

India has reiterated that its energy policy will remain driven by domestic needs, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasising that ensuring stable prices and uninterrupted supply for 1.4 billion people remains the government’s priority. He noted that decisions taken by Indian oil companies, public or private, are based on commercial dynamics and diversification requirements, and cooperation with Russia will continue within that framework. The statement comes amid renewed scrutiny over US sanctions and shifting geopolitical positions following high-level bilateral engagements between PM Modi and President Putin Watch.