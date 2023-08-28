India's Remittance Boom | Mint Primer | Mint

Inward foreign remittances to India surged by 26% ... moreInward foreign remittances to India surged by 26% to $112.5 billion in the last fiscal year, the highest growth in five years, driven by economic recovery post-pandemic. Leading contributors include the US, UAE, UK, Singapore, and others. The World Bank expects a slight slowdown due to subdued growth in OECD economies. In 2022, remittances were buoyed by strong oil prices in GCC countries and robust US labor markets. These remittances act as buffers against external shocks, making up 3.2% of India's GDP. Goldman Sachs predicts a stronger current account balance for India in 2023 due to robust remittance inflows. Despite global weaknesses, economists anticipate India's remittances to remain resilient this fiscal year.