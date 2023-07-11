Hello User
India's road network grows 59% in last 9 years | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 12:10 PM IST Team Mint

Learn about the remarkable growth of India's national highways and road network under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. With a 59% increase in total highway length and a significant reduction in waiting time at toll plazas, India now has the second-largest road network globally. Gadkari highlights the success of initiatives like FASTag and emphasizes the expansion of highways in the North East region. The video also explores the government's focus on sustainable practices, including the utilization of garbage in road construction and the promotion of electric vehicles.

