India’s share in global market cap highest in June so far this year | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Foreign fund inflows have boosted Indian equities, with key benchmark indices reaching new highs. In June 2023, foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth $6,717 million, the highest monthly infusion this year. India's share in global market capitalization rose to 3.3% in June, the highest in 2023. However, the sustainability of these inflows and the potential impact of El Niño on the market scenario remain uncertain. Factors such as India's economic growth outlook, easing inflation, and the Reserve Bank of India's rate tightening cycle are positive, but downside risks and global factors should be considered.t