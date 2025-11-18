India is gearing up to expand its seafood exports, particularly shrimp, to Russia, the European Union (EU), and Australia, offering much-needed relief to domestic fisheries struggling under steep US tariffs. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told The Economic Times that the government had resolved long-standing trade issues with these key markets. Watch this video to find out how India is planning to expand shrimp exports amid steep tariffs.
