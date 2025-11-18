English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 18 2025 10:08:21
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 309.80 0.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 371.70 -0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 170.80 -1.30%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 427.50 0.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 273.55 0.00%
Business News/ Videos / India's 'Smart' Plan To Revive Shrimp Exports Amid Tariffs | Andhra Pradesh Fisheries To Benefit

India's 'Smart' Plan To Revive Shrimp Exports Amid Tariffs | Andhra Pradesh Fisheries To Benefit

Updated: 18 Nov 2025, 10:15 am IST Livemint

India is gearing up to expand its seafood exports, particularly shrimp, to Russia, the European Union (EU), and Australia, offering much-needed relief to domestic fisheries struggling under steep US tariffs. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told The Economic Times that the government had resolved long-standing trade issues with these key markets. Watch this video to find out how India is planning to expand shrimp exports amid steep tariffs.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue