India's 'Smart' Plan To Revive Shrimp Exports Amid Tariffs | Andhra Pradesh Fisheries To Benefit

Updated: 18 Nov 2025, 10:15 am IST Livemint

India is gearing up to expand its seafood exports, particularly shrimp, to Russia, the European Union (EU), and Australia, offering much-needed relief to domestic fisheries struggling under steep US tariffs. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told The Economic Times that the government had resolved long-standing trade issues with these key markets. Watch this video to find out how India is planning to expand shrimp exports amid steep tariffs.