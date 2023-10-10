India’s Smartphone Exports Soar; U.S. Emerges As The Biggest Buyer | Details

Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 05:05 PM IST

India recently became the world’s second-biggest e... moreIndia recently became the world’s second-biggest exporter of smartphones after China. Shipments of locally produced handsets from India crossed the 2 billion mark last year. According to data released by Commerce Ministry India exported smartphones worth $4.67 billion in April-July this fiscal year, of which the United States accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms.