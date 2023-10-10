India’s Smartphone Exports Soar; U.S. Emerges As The Biggest Buyer | Details

India recently became the world’s second-biggest e... moreIndia recently became the world’s second-biggest exporter of smartphones after China. Shipments of locally produced handsets from India crossed the 2 billion mark last year. According to data released by Commerce Ministry India exported smartphones worth $4.67 billion in April-July this fiscal year, of which the United States accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.