India's Startup Ecosystem: Growth and Opportunities | Mint Explains | Mint

In this video, we will discuss the key highlights ... moreIn this video, we will discuss the key highlights from the Economic Survey 2022-23 related to India's startup ecosystem. The number of recognized startups in the country has increased from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 in 2022, and new-age tech firms are considering shifting their domicile back to India.
