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India's Strategic Oil Reserves Currently At 64% Amid West Asia Energy Crisis | Is It Worrying?

India’s Strategic Oil Reserves Only 64% Full Amid Iran War Energy Crisis! As West Asia conflict disrupts supplies, India’s strategic petroleum reserves stand at just 64% capacity — 3.372 million tonnes stored out of 5.33 million tonnes total. These emergency underground reserves (at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru & Padur) can cover only about 9.5 days of oil demand. India, the world’s third-largest energy consumer, imports 88% of its crude and 60% of LPG (90% from Gulf via Strait of Hormuz). PM Modi admitted the LPG crisis in Parliament, stressing priority for domestic users. New reserves adding 6.5 million tonnes are in the pipeline.

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