Mon Aug 25 2025 12:24:31
India's Talent Revolution: Driving AI and Global Innovation| Salesforce x BCG | India For The World

India's Talent Revolution: Driving AI and Global Innovation| Salesforce x BCG | India For The World

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 12:33 PM IST Shouvik Das

India’s workforce is no longer just about numbers, it’s about skills, adaptability, and innovation. In this episode of India for the World Podcast, Mint’s Shouvik Das speaks with Arundhati Bhattacharya (President and CEO - Salesforce, South Asia) and Sreyssha George (Managing Director & Partner, BCG) on how India’s talent base is reshaping industries worldwide. From generational shifts in career mindsets to the rise of AI adoption, reverse brain drain, and ambitious upskilling, this conversation dives deep into how India’s young and dynamic talent pool is shaping the future of global innovation.

 
