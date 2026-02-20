Subscribe

'India's Tech Talent Deep Enough To Rival Challengers': Behind India's 'Strategic' Pax Silica Entry

In December 2025, a bunch of countries with the U.S. at the helm formed an alliance to ensure that we never see a 2020-like tech disruption again. Now, especially at a time when AI is essentially going to determine which country marches forth in the next few years, depending on just one nation for securing critical minerals is dicey. That's where Pax Silica comes in - and India's entry into this sphere is not just strategic, it's essential. Watch.

Livemint
Published20 Feb 2026, 10:42 PM IST
Livemint

