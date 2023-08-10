Business News/ Videos / India’s Thermal Coal Production Jumps 9.2%; Aims For Self-Reliance | Details
India’s Thermal Coal Production Jumps 9.2%; Aims For Self-Reliance | Details
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:48 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Livemint )
India is aiming for nothing less than self-relianc... moreIndia is aiming for nothing less than self-reliance when it comes to meeting its coal needs. Recently, Union Minister of Coal & Mines Pralhad Joshi informed the parliament about the uptick in production through a written response. Coal is used extensively for electricity generation in India and a lot of this coal is imported. But last year a noticeable decline was observed in coal imports by the power sector between April 2023 – June 2023 the imports dropped from 16.36 million tonnes in the corresponding period the previous year to 14.21 million tonnes
