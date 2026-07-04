India's Top Auto Makers Hold Rare Joint Press Conference Amid Growing E20 Fuel Controversy | WATCH

India's leading automobile manufacturers came together at a rare joint press conference as the debate over E20 petrol and ethanol blending continues to intensify across the country. Representatives from Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto discussed the rollout of E20 fuel, vehicle compatibility and the scientific studies underpinning India's ethanol blending programme. Watch.
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