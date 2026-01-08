India’s Top IT Firms Face U.S. Demand MELTDOWN | What’s Happening?

India's IT Giants Face Muted Q3 Growth! Brokerages warn top firms (TCS, Infosys, HCL) to post just 4-5% YoY revenue growth in Dec quarter—down from double-digit pandemic boom. US demand softens amid recession fears, policy uncertainty & cautious spending. $100K H-1B visa threat & tariffs loom. Nifty IT crashed 12.6% in 2025 as FIIs dumped $8.5B shares. AI adoption slow to translate into big contracts—real momentum in 2026?
