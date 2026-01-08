English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 08 2026 15:51:25
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 946.60 -0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 340.90 -0.13%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,470.30 -2.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 259.50 -1.74%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,435.35 0.48%
Business News/ Videos / India’s Top IT Firms Face U.S. Demand MELTDOWN | What’s Happening?

India’s Top IT Firms Face U.S. Demand MELTDOWN | What’s Happening?

Updated: 08 Jan 2026, 11:03 pm IST Livemint

India's IT Giants Face Muted Q3 Growth! Brokerages warn top firms (TCS, Infosys, HCL) to post just 4-5% YoY revenue growth in Dec quarter—down from double-digit pandemic boom. US demand softens amid recession fears, policy uncertainty & cautious spending. $100K H-1B visa threat & tariffs loom. Nifty IT crashed 12.6% in 2025 as FIIs dumped $8.5B shares. AI adoption slow to translate into big contracts—real momentum in 2026?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue