English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 14 2026 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 189.25 3.70%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 926.00 -1.20%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 299.20 1.60%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 258.25 -0.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,418.15 -1.28%
Business News/ Videos / India's Unsecured Loan & Credit Demand Skyrockets; Overall Bank Credit Crosses 200Lk Cr

India's Unsecured Loan & Credit Demand Skyrockets; Overall Bank Credit Crosses 200Lk Cr

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 09:20 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Outstanding bank credit crossed ₹200 lakh crore for the first time, reaching ₹203.2 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, RBI data shows. Year to date (YTD) credit expanded by ₹20.78 lakh crore, compared with an increase of ₹13.18 lakh crore in the same period a year ago. But why are Indians taking more loans than ever? #loans #credit #debt #india #modi #businessloans #autoloans #homeloan #creditcard #unsecuredloan #nirmalasitharaman #abhinavtrivedi #narendramodi #creditcards #emi

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue