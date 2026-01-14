Hello User
Business News/ Videos / India's Unsecured Loan & Credit Demand Skyrockets; Overall Bank Credit Crosses 200Lk Cr

India's Unsecured Loan & Credit Demand Skyrockets; Overall Bank Credit Crosses 200Lk Cr

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 09:20 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Outstanding bank credit crossed 200 lakh crore for the first time, reaching 203.2 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, RBI data shows. Year to date (YTD) credit expanded by 20.78 lakh crore, compared with an increase of 13.18 lakh crore in the same period a year ago. But why are Indians taking more loans than ever? #loans #credit #debt #india #modi #businessloans #autoloans #homeloan #creditcard #unsecuredloan #nirmalasitharaman #abhinavtrivedi #narendramodi #creditcards #emi