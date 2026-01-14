India's Unsecured Loan & Credit Demand Skyrockets; Overall Bank Credit Crosses ₹ 200Lk Cr

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 09:20 pm IST

Outstanding bank credit crossed ₹200 lakh crore for the first time, reaching ₹203.2 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, RBI data shows. Year to date (YTD) credit expanded by ₹20.78 lakh crore, compared with an increase of ₹13.18 lakh crore in the same period a year ago. But why are Indians taking more loans than ever?