English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 18 2025 15:59:20
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.90 -1.15%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 371.25 -0.39%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 420.85 -0.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.40 -0.38%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,485.65 -1.46%
Business News/ Videos / India’s US Exports Rebound After 4-Month Slump; November Tariff Cuts To Boost Them Further?

India’s US Exports Rebound After 4-Month Slump; November Tariff Cuts To Boost Them Further?

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 12:10 am IST Livemint

India’s exports to the United States showed their first signs of recovery in October after four consecutive months of decline, with shipments rising 14.5% from September despite ongoing tariffs. However, India’s overall merchandise exports still contracted 11.8% year-on-year, reflecting the broader pressure on trade. The rebound comes ahead of U.S. tariff cuts on over 250 agricultural items in mid-November, which could benefit an estimated $2.5–3 billion worth of Indian exports. The government has also rolled out a new export package with incentives and credit support for priority sectors. Watch full report

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue