India’s US Exports Rebound After 4-Month Slump; November Tariff Cuts To Boost Them Further?

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 12:10 am IST

India’s exports to the United States showed their first signs of recovery in October after four consecutive months of decline, with shipments rising 14.5% from September despite ongoing tariffs. However, India’s overall merchandise exports still contracted 11.8% year-on-year, reflecting the broader pressure on trade. The rebound comes ahead of U.S. tariff cuts on over 250 agricultural items in mid-November, which could benefit an estimated $2.5–3 billion worth of Indian exports. The government has also rolled out a new export package with incentives and credit support for priority sectors. Watch full report