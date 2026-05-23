IndiaTo Launch 'Smart Border' Project To Curb Infiltration | Explained

India is set to launch a massive Smart Border project to make its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh virtually impenetrable. Announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the initiative will create a high-tech security grid spanning nearly 6,000 kilometres. It marks the biggest technological overhaul in border management since the BSF was created. The project will rely heavily on advanced surveillance including drones, radars, smart cameras, and real-time monitoring systems instead of depending only on physical fencing and troop patrols. The goal is early detection of infiltration, smuggling, and illegal crossings. The rollout is planned during the BSF’s 60th year, with special focus on challenging border states like West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.