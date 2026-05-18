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India-UAE LANDMARK Energy Deal Signed: Abu Dhabi To Store Up To 30 Mn Barrels Of Oil In India

India and United Arab Emirates have agreed to expand energy cooperation, with Abu Dhabi set to store up to 30 million barrels of crude oil in India’s strategic reserves. The agreement was finalised following talks between Narendra Modi and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi. The deal involves collaboration between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to strengthen energy security and supply resilience. Watch.

Livemint
Published18 May 2026, 03:59 PM IST
India-UAE Energy Deal: Abu Dhabi To Store Up To 30 Mn Barrels Of Oil In India
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