India-UK Advanced Sciences Partnership | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Discover how India and the UK are forging a strong... moreDiscover how India and the UK are forging a strong alliance in advanced sciences. With a focus on semiconductors, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence, this partnership aims to drive innovation and technological advancements. Find out more about their collaborative efforts and future prospects.