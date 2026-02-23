Subscribe

India-US Interim Trade Deal Meeting Postponed After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Hike: Reports

India and the United States have postponed crucial negotiations on the interim trade pact after fresh tariff shocks from President Donald Trump. The move follows a major ruling by the US Supreme Court against sweeping global tariffs. Despite the verdict, Trump raised tariffs to 15%, impacting India’s exports. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier indicated the deal could be signed soon, but uncertainty now clouds the timeline. Here’s what the delay means for trade ties between India and the United States.

Published23 Feb 2024, 01:07 PM IST
