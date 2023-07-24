India-US ties have rarely had superior prospects | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST

The India And The Us Have Been Coming Closer, No D... moreThe India And The Us Have Been Coming Closer, No Doubt, But There Are Still A Few Differences That Have Proven Hard To Resolve And Held Back Ground-Level Engagement. It Is These Gaps That India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Us President Joe Biden Will Try To Narrow During The Former’s State Visit To America. Areas Of Business Interest Can Serve As Easily Grabbed Fruit To Offset Differences On The Geopolitical Front, Where New Delhi’s Refusal To Align Itself With The Western Compact, Its Neutral Stance On The Russia-Ukraine War, And Increased Purchases Of Russian Crude Oil May Have Let The West Down.