Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India-US ties have rarely had superior prospects | Mint Primer | Mint

India-US ties have rarely had superior prospects | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Team Mint

The India And The Us Have Been Coming Closer, No Doubt, But There Are Still A Few Differences That Have Proven Hard To Resolve And Held Back Ground-Level Engagement. It Is These Gaps That India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Us President Joe Biden Will Try To Narrow During The Former’s State Visit To America. Areas Of Business Interest Can Serve As Easily Grabbed Fruit To Offset Differences On The Geopolitical Front, Where New Delhi’s Refusal To Align Itself With The Western Compact, Its Neutral Stance On The Russia-Ukraine War, And Increased Purchases Of Russian Crude Oil May Have Let The West Down.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.