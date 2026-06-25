India-US Trade Deal Sees 'Substantial Progress' | Piyush Goyal, Jamieson Greer Push Mission 500

India and the United States have moved a step closer to a landmark trade agreement. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer concluded multiple rounds of high-level talks, with both sides announcing ‘substantial progress’ on an interim trade deal. But what issues remain unresolved? Could this pave the way for the ambitious Mission 500 target of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030? Watch this video for all the key developments, what they mean for businesses, investors, and the future of India-U.S. economic ties.