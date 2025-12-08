IndiGo Flight Chaos: Stocks Crash, Massive Delays, ₹ 610 Crore Refunds | Latest Updates

Updated: 08 Dec 2025, 01:45 pm IST

IndiGo is facing one of its biggest operational crises in years. After massive flight cancellations and delays across major airports, IndiGo’s stock price crashed nearly 7% in Monday’s trading session. Delhi Airport has warned passengers that delays may continue, even as the airline attempts to stabilise operations by December 10. More than 400 flights were cancelled on Sunday alone, with IndiGo processing over ₹610 crore worth of automatic ticket refunds for affected passengers. The airline says it is recovering, operating around 1,650 flights today, up from 1,500 the previous day. The DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo’s CEO for lapses in planning, staffing, and compliance with new FDTL rules. The regulator has extended the deadline for IndiGo’s response until December 8, cautioning against any further delay. IndiGo has also announced a full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and 15. Watch the full video for the latest developments, timelines, and what this means for passengers and investors.