IndiGo in talks to buy 20 wide-body planes for international ops | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:53 AM IST

IndiGo, India’s largest domestic carrier, is in talks with aircraft makers to buy up to 20 wide-body aircraft as it seeks to expand its international operations. The airline has been in discussions with aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing for at least one year. It is expected to place an order this year itself. IndiGo's potential leap into the world of wide-body aircraft promises to redefine international travel – but what lies ahead for this ambitious airline?