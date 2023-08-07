IndiGo works on more overseas partnerships | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:54 AM IST

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is seeking more g... moreIndiGo, India's largest airline, is seeking more global partners and exploring codeshare agreements with international airlines to fuel its global expansion plans. The airline has received approval for extended diversion time operations (EDTO) to fly on direct overseas routes, which will result in fuel savings. Despite facing supply chain issues, IndiGo is taking measures to overcome operational challenges, including adopting electronic flight folders and extending lease agreements. The airline aims to allocate 30% of its seat capacity to international markets and is focusing on enhancing its brand loyalty through customer loyalty programs.